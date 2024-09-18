Michaelpatti schoolgirl death case: CBI rules out religious conversion angle

The CBI has ruled out religious conversion angle in the death of a schoolgirl at a Christian missionary-run school in Michaelpatti in Thanjavur district that had hit the headlines two years ago. The central agency on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the girl had taken the extreme decision because she was asked to certain administrative tasks and not because she was asked to convert to Christianity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the petition filed by Sister Sagaya Mary, who was accused of abetment of suicide, to quash the chargesheet filed against her by the CBI.

Earlier in 2022, the High Court ordered a CBI probe into the girl’s death after her parents alleged she was forced to do domestic chores at the hostel, and asked to convert to Christianity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner contended the case was baseless and misconceived, and she was falsely implicated in it. There was no prima facie case established against her. The allegations in the FIR are vague, unsubstantiated, and appear to be based solely on vague statements by the girl (before her death) on some stray incidents of scolding and taking her assistance for certain administrative tasks related to the hostel, she said.

There was no statement in either of the four alleged statements of the girl, produced along with the final report, indicating any specific acts of violence or torture or actions which are alleged to be done with any intention to push the deceased to suicide, the petitioner said and sought to quash the chargesheet filed against her.

The CBI submitted before Justice G. Ilangovan that because the girl was engaged in administrative work she could not concentrate on her studies. The court will continue to hear arguments in the case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.