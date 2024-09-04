Michaelpatti case: accused moves HC seeking to quash chargesheet

Sister Sagaya Mary, accused in an abetment to suicide of a girl studying at a Christian missionary-run school in Thanjavur district, has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to quash the chargesheet filed against her by the CBI. Earlier, in 2022, the High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the death by suicide of the girl. Her parents had alleged that she was forced to do domestic chores at the hostel, and asked to convert to Christianity.

Justice G. Ilangovan ordered notice to the CBI and to Muruganandam, the father of the girl, the de facto complainant. The court adjourned the hearing to September 10. The petitioner said the case of the prosecution was that the school girl was forced to do domestic chores at the school hostel. It was said that the school girl could not concentrate on her studies and this had caused mental stress.

The CBI has filed the final report (chargesheet) before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchi on May 8, 2024. The petitioner is the sole accused and has been charged with the offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The case was committed to the Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruchi and the case was transferred to the Mahila Court in Tiruchi.

The petitioner said the case was baseless and misconceived, and she was falsely implicated in it. There was no prima facie case established against her. The allegations in the FIR are vague, unsubstantiated, and appear to be based solely on vague statements by the deceased on some stray incidents of scolding and taking her assistance for certain administrative tasks related to the hostel. There was no statement in either of the four alleged statements of the deceased, produced along with the final report, indicating any specific acts of violence or torture or actions which are alleged to be done with any intention to push the deceased to suicide, the petitioner said and sought to quash the chargesheet filed against her.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 93754937

