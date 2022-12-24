MGR remembered on his 35th death anniversary

December 24, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of ‘M.G.R. Bakthargal Kuzhu and Arakattalai’ paid tributes to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran on his 35th death anniversary here on Saturday.

They took out a silent rally from Clock Tower to Kamaraj bus stand and garlanded the statue of MGR there. The forum’s president J. Baskaran Chellappa said MGR was a man who never said ‘no’ to anyone who sought help from him. He instilled the importance of virtues through portrayal in his films. What MGR preached, he practiced them in his political life, the reason why he has a huge fanbase even today across the world.

S. Saravanan from Nilkottai who came ‘dressed as MGR’ said, “I watched an MGR film when I was five and my love for him has only grown ever since. All in our family are ardent MGR fans. Everybody loves to see me in MGR garb and they get emotional too. Such is the love people have for MGR,” he said.

