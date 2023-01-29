M.G.R Bus Stand’s poor maintenance irks passengers

January 29, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The M.G.R Bus Stand at Mattuthavani sees thousands of passengers every day as the terminus connects State and city buses but the facilities at the bus stand do not cater to the commuters needs.

A key missing component at the bus stand is the napkin vending machine stall, which remains closed. M. Pramila, 28, a passenger who frequents Nagercoil said well-maintained free toilets are needed near the platforms and not just pay-and-use toilets. “The authorities must also install an electric incinerator for safe disposal of sanitary napkins and diapers,” she said.

Further, the special toilets meant for the differently-abled persons are in dire straits. The City Compost Sale Centre, which claims to sell 1 kg of organic manure for ₹5 functions irregularly and the Childline Help booth is shut. L. Easwaran, 43, a passenger who frequents Chennai noted how the ceiling of a shelter near the bay has been chipping and the iron rods are visible. In June 2022, a person was injured as a portion of the ceiling plaster fell on him.

Drop in the ocean of issues

The drinking water facility is missing, noted Bhuvaneswari, a member of the Madurai Mattuthavani Integrated Bus Stand Small Flower Vendors Welfare Association.

Suitably the Amma Kudineer kiosk near Bay 1 which used to sell a bottle of water for ₹10 has remained closed for more than two years. The condition of the Reverse Osmosis (R.O) plant and drinking water dispenser is defunct with the only a mount of alcohol bottles in the area.

“I spend a considerable amount of my time in a day directing people to a private hotel on the premises which allow passengers to fill water from three taps. Otherwise, lucky are those passengers who come to the bus stand between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the potable water is supplied through a common tap,” she said. Concurrently, Rachel Thomas, 34, a passenger charged that it is a way of forcing people to buy branded water bottles.

Though the Corporation had allocated space for the vendors behind the passengers shelter, the vendors are scattered on the fringes of the platforms. Mani, another member, noted that there wouldn’t be any business if they were to use the allocated space. Sources also said that the vendors have not been paying the monthly rent of ₹620 since 2019.

Further, the defunct open drainage running on the periphery of the bays have broken cement tops, filled with garbage with iron rods poking out at many places, clearly posing a threat to the passengers. One of the TNSTC drivers noted that the bays are not well lit at night is unsafe and requested for a staff room.

Chairperson of Zone II A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari had raised the issue of closed breast-feeding rooms during the recently held council meeting.

The breastfeeding rooms on rack 3 and 5, inaugurated by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in August 2015 has ceased to serve its purpose. Rusty iron benches, chipping walls, repaired electricals, and unusable toilets are no good place for lactating mothers. “Signages would be installed at the earliest and efforts would be taken to reshape the breastfeeding rooms for public use,” she added.

Further, she said that an estimate of ₹12 crore to repair the bus stand was made and is awaiting approval from the Directorate of Municipal Administration since July 2022. “Which is why plans are afoot to rope in NGOs or get in sponsors to give the bus stand it’s much required overhaul,” she added.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth told The Hindu that a thorough inspection would be taken up at the bus stand within a day or two and “assured to solve pressing issues soon, especially of lactating mothers.”