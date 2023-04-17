MGNREGS workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages

April 17, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Urging the Union government to increase the fixed daily wage to ₹600 for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), members of the All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday.

Led by district president R. Jagan, the protestors raised slogans to increase the days of employment from 100 to 200. Their charter of demands included the Union government to allocate ₹274 lakh crore for the effective implementation of the MGNREGS.

They wanted the time of attendance to be changed to 9 a.m. and demanded the withdrawal of the National Mobile Monitoring System, a mobile app used for recording attendance since many issues are arising at the ground-level due to this are not being addressed.

The protesters also opposed the move to link MGNREGS job cards with Aadhaar cards as a mandatory procedure for wages.

Its district vice president S.S. Subbaiah, district treasurer S. Selvam and others were present.