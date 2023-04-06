Metro Rail work will start by 2024-end and completed in three years

April 06, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Metro Rail project will start by the end of 2024 and completed by the end of 2027, said Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director M.A. Siddique here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that a feasibility report would be prepared for the single route of 31 km stretch in about 75 days. The metro project has been proposed from Tirumangalam to Othakadai. It would have elevated structure for 26 km and a 5 km stretch will be underground.

There would be 14 stations on the elevated section and four will be underground - between Vasantha Nagar and Goripalayam. The idea is to ensure that the heritage structures, mostly around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, were not disturbed.

R.V. Associates has been appointed consultant for Madurai Metro Rail project. The surveys would be carried out by the consultant on topological, geological and environmental aspects.

The feasibility report would be prepared after holding discussions with officials from multiple departments such as the police, railways, revenue, Corporation. “Today, they had a preliminary meeting with stakeholders from various departments for project familiarisation,” Mr. Siddique said.

The feasibility report would be submitted to the Union government for approval. The work would start by the end of 2024 and completed by the end of 2027. With 60% of the ₹8,500 crore coming in from financial institutions, the Centre and the State governments would bear 20% each.

Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, Deputy Commissioners of Police Sai Praneeth, Arvind and Arumugasamy, Deputy Commissioner-HR&CE Arunachalam, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency S, Saravanan took part in the meeting.