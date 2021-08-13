‘Metro rail plan for Madurai, a great move’

13 August 2021 20:03 IST

Madurai

Trade associations in Madurai have expressed their happiness, after the Finance and Human Resources Management Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan announced during the revised budget presentation that the government would form a committee to study the feasibility of setting up Metro rail in Madurai.

S. Rethinavelu, president of Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “We welcome the announcement of the Finance Minister that a report would be prepared to set up Metro rail in Madurai. It is the only way to ease traffic congestion in the city.”

He also lauded the government’s move to form several committees with experts in trade that would provide guidance towards a growth trajectory.

The Chamber also said the establishment of land bank in Tamil Nadu with 45,000 hectares for investors and establishment of a 60 MLD desalination plant in Thoothukudi would attract more investments on Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor which had not taken off in the past eight years.

The popular announcement of reduction in tax on petrol to the extent of ₹ 3 per litre would ease the burden on monthly wage earners and small traders, who were using two-wheelers, Mr. Rethinavelu said and expressed satisfaction over their request to announce a "Samadhan scheme‟ for the dues under the erstwhile Value Added Tax and other taxes for one-time settlement.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan said the announcements made in the budget would benefit people from all walks of life. The government has prioritised infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu. The Chamber appreciated the move to set up an archaeological museum in Keeladi. The president said it was a disappointment that an agenda to upgrade the Madurai airport and elevate Thoothukudi port as an international container transshipment terminal was not made.

As announced in this budget, Tamil Nadu Siddha University should be set up in Madurai or any districts in southern Tamil Nadu. Steps should be taken to establish a Bus Port in Madurai. The Chamber appreciated the announcement of implementation of underground sewage project in 27 cities with a population of over 1 lakh, installation of 30 meters gap for street lights in all cities of Tamil Nadu.

Federation of Madurai Manufacturers and Traders Associations secretary G. Selvapandi was happy about the government’s decision to reduce the petrol price, keeping in mind the small traders and the public.

B. Muruganantham, president of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, hailed the decision to set up SIPCOT industrial parks in Tirunelveli, Theni, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Sivagangai and Villupuram, but also insisted on building one in Madurai, as it was also proving to be a growing industrial hub. The association added that the move to encourage MSMEs in their growth by providing suggestive measures to them was a welcome initiative.

Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association Limited president S.P. Jeyapragasam welcomed the government’s idea to form a committee to study GST. In a statement, he requested the government to include representatives from various trade organisations to be a part of the committee. He also added that the newly proposed single window gateway for trade and industries would also help the MSMEs.