Methamphetamine seizure: Two remanded in judicial custody

March 04, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (EC and NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai on Monday remanded two persons in judicial custody in connection with the case pertaining to seizure of 37.5 kg methamphetamine in Madurai and Chennai.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan remanded in judicial custody Monisha Sheela, wife of prime accused I. Phillomen Prakash and an accomplice A. Yesudass. The prime accused Prakash who was arrested on March 1 was remanded in judicial custody on March 2.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai Zone, sleuths seized a total of 37.5 kg of methamphetamine worth around ₹180 crore at Madurai Railway Junction and Kodungaiyur dump in Chennai last week.

According to sources, DRI sleuths had seized 31.5 kg methamphetamine from the baggage carried by Prakash. Following an inquiry, it was revealed that a few packets were kept at his residence in Chennai. The sleuths searched the premises. It was brought to light that Prakash’s wife Sheela had thrown away the packets in the dustbin and it was already taken to the dump at Kodungaiyur along with the garbage. The sleuths seized 6 kg methamphetamine from the dumpyard.

Following an inquiry, it has been alleged that Yesudass was the supplier of the drugs to the couple. Following their arrest, they were produced before the Special Court in Madurai and remanded in judicial custody.

