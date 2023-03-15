ADVERTISEMENT

Metalled roads to be laid soon across villages in Palani Assembly Constituency, says MLA

March 15, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Welfare aid being distributed to beneficiaries at a function in Palani on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

All village roads in Palani Assembly Constituency will be upgraded to metalled roads soon, said MLA I.P. Senthilkumar on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event in Palani where he distributed welfare assistance worth ₹6.48 crore to 2,518 beneficiaries. Collector S. Visakan was present. The assistance, which included free house site pattas, orders to issue old age pension, ration cards, assistance for differently abled people, loans for women self-help groups etc., were distributed through the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, stated a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Senthilkumar said an exclusive water supply scheme from Cauvery river for Palani and Oddanchatram Assembly Constituencies at a cost of ₹930 crore have been sanctioned by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. A treatment plant would be set up on 10 acres of land purchased at a cost of ₹2.5 crore at Aravakurichi through the funds of Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, he said.

Further, the MLA said the construction of new buildings for the Government Hospital in Palani at a cost of ₹100 crore has begun.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sivakumar, Palani Municipality Chairperson Uma Maheshwari and others were present.

