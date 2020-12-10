‘Metal barricades on highways cause accidents, remove them’

Madurai

A Madurai resident moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking a direction to the Centre and the State to remove barricades put up on State and National Highways and other roads in Tamil Nadu. He said the barricades were placed in an unscientific manner and sought a standing order be framed in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice to the Centre and the State and sought response over a set of queries on the issue in the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Saravanan from K.K. Nagar, Madurai. The court adjourned the hearing in the case for the respondents to file their response to the queries.

In his petition, Mr. Saravanan said that in the last 15 years the number of vehicles plying on roads had multiplied several times. Though it was the duty of the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the vehicle users, no major scientific study had been undertaken to address traffic-related problems.

With a view to streamlining traffic, the police department was putting up metal barricades in the middle of the road in an unplanned, unmanned and unscientific manner causing danger to the vehicles users. These barricades were put up at major junctions to make the drivers reduce the speed of the vehicle. But instead of reducing the accidents, the barricades have become the cause of them, including fatal ones.

These barricades pose a threat at night as they have no reflector or warning signs. Moreover, the barricades are put up in the middle of the road. Also, these barricades carry advertisements of commercial establishments, he said.

He said that he had sent a representation to the authorities concerned to remove the barricades as they posed a threat to the vehicle users. Since the representation was not considered by the authorities, he moved court seeking relief, the petitioner said. He also sought a direction to the authorities to frame a standing order for placement of the barricades.