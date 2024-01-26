ADVERTISEMENT

Meritorious police, officials honoured in Republic Day celebrations

January 26, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Durai Ravichandran hoists the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations held in Tenkasi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Honouring of meritorious officials, disbursal of welfare measures and riveting cultural events by school children marked the Republic Day celebrations held at ICE Higher Secondary School grounds here on Friday.

 District Collector Durai. Ravichandran, after unfurling the national flag in the presence of Superintendent of Police T. P. Suresh Kumar, inspected the guard of honour and took the salute from the police. He also honoured the lone surviving freedom fighter of the district and former civil servant K. Lakshmikanthan Bharathi with a shawl.

 The Collector honoured 242 meritorious officials including 30 policemen on the occasion and handed over welfare schemes worth ₹1.35 lakh to 35 beneficiaries. Six teachers, who had served without taking leave during the previous academic year, were honoured with ₹5,000-worth gifts and two horticulturists were honoured for reviving the traditional vegetable varieties.

 Tenkasi MLA S. S. Palani Nadar, District Revenue Officer K. Padmavathi and senior officials of various government departments participated in the celebrations.

 While participating in the gram sabha meeting held at Rajagopalaperi in Keezhapaavoor union, Mr. Ravichandran urged the villagers to make use of the welfare schemes of the State and the Central Governments for executing development works to strengthening their infrastructure like roads, drinking water supply, healthcare etc.

 The officials also explained in detail about the welfare schemes being implemented by various government departments.

