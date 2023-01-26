ADVERTISEMENT

Meritorious certificate given to 247 govt. employees

January 26, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy distributes certificates to students who took part in cultural programmes at the Republic Day function in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy unfurled the national flag at the District Sports Stadium in Virudhunagar on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

After taking salute of police personnel, he released tricolour balloons in the air. Later, he distributed meritorious certificate to 247 government employees and certificate of appreciation to nine Deputy Collectors and one district-level officer for their performance.

A total of 134 police personnel were distributed police medals. Annual maintenance amount of ₹25,000 each was given two families under Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department.

School and college students presented a colourful cultural programme. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Project Officer, DRDA, Thilagavathi, were present.

