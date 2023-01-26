HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Meritorious certificate given to 247 govt. employees

January 26, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector J. Meghanath Reddy distributes certificates to students who took part in cultural programmes at the Republic Day function in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy distributes certificates to students who took part in cultural programmes at the Republic Day function in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy unfurled the national flag at the District Sports Stadium in Virudhunagar on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

After taking salute of police personnel, he released tricolour balloons in the air. Later, he distributed meritorious certificate to 247 government employees and certificate of appreciation to nine Deputy Collectors and one district-level officer for their performance.

A total of 134 police personnel were distributed police medals. Annual maintenance amount of ₹25,000 each was given two families under Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department.

School and college students presented a colourful cultural programme. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Project Officer, DRDA, Thilagavathi, were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.