Mere acquittal in corruption case not a ground to exonerate employee from departmental disciplinary proceedings, says HC 

In corruption cases, mere acquittal was not a ground to exonerate an employee from the departmental disciplinary proceedings, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while directing the competent authorities to conclude the departmental disciplinary proceedings initiated against an employee on the charges of corruption.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Anandhasekar. He was working as a typist in Karur Collectorate. A case was registered against him under the various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment by a trial court. Based on the trial court verdict, he was dismissed from service.

As per Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, conviction by a court was sufficient to impose punishment of dismissal from service on the employee. However, the counsel for the petitioner told the court that the conviction was set aside on appeal and the order of dismissal from service should also be set aside.

Justice S. M. Subramaniam took note of the fact that the petitioner was convicted in 2017 and in 2018 he was dismissed from service. The appeal preferred by the employee was allowed in 2020, two years after he was dismissed from service. The competent authority had acted in accordance with the rules.

Disciplinary proceedings initiated have to continue by conducting an inquiry independently by following the procedures contemplated under the Rules. The trial court had convicted the petitioner and the appellate court had acquitted him. The independent inquiry was certainly warranted with reference to the corruption allegations, the judge said.

Acquittal in the criminal case based on benefit of doubt cannot be a ground to exonerate a public servant from the disciplinary proceedings. The petitioner cannot be reinstated as he was involved in a corruption case. However, an inquiry cannot be conducted against the employee already dismissed from service, unless the lien between them was restored.

In order to create a lien for the purpose of continuing the disciplinary proceedings, the court directed the order of dismissal to be kept in abeyance till the departmental disciplinary proceedings was concluded. A decision shall be taken on merits in six months, the court said and directed the petitioner to cooperate in the inquiry. The petition was then disposed of.