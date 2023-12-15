Merchants at central market oppose corporation’s move to relocate them

December 15, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Madurai

Merchants of the central vegetable market at Mattuthavani in Madurai staged a protest here on Friday opposing the Madurai Corporation’s move to relocate them to a new place on the same premises.

A corporation official said there was a new project for setting up an onion market on the market premises. The notifications were already issued to the merchants for relocating them, the official added.

When the officials went to the market to relocate the shops on the fourth and fifth blocks where the onion market would be set up, the merchants opposed the move saying it would affect their business.

The merchants demanded the proposed market to be set up in blocks five and six instead of four and five. “As the fourth block was bigger than the other blocks, the merchants wanted to continue at the same place as it was convenient for them,” the official said.

However, following the protest of the merchants, the officials who went to relocate them withdrew the process and returned.

The official said they would discuss it with their higher officials and arrive at a decision.

