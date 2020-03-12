‘Mention dosage, consumption timings of tablets on covers’

12 March 2020 22:03 IST

MADURAI

Pointing out that it was the people from economically weaker section that sought treatment at government hospitals, a public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday said that information on dosage and timings of consumption of tablets must be printed on the covers for the benefit of people.

Hearing the petition filed by D. Raju of Kilakarai in Ramanathapuram district, a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and C. Saravanan sought a response from the State government in this regard. The court wanted to know if labels indicating dosage and timings of consumption of tablets were indicated on the package covers. The case was adjourned by two weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raju said that medicines were usually placed in a single cover. However, a poor patient would not be in a position to identify which tablet was to be consumed at a particular time. For their benefit, the State government should ensure that steps were taken to place different tablets in separate covers with dosage and consumption timings, the petitioner said.