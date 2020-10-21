Mentally ill man murders mother

TENKASI

21 October 2020 20:03 IST

A mentally ill man murdered his mother and attempted suicide by immolating himself in his house near Alangulam on Wednesday.

Police said S. Esakkiammal, 48, of Kadanganeri under Ooththumalai police station limits was living with her two sons Mari Selvam, 29, and mentally ill Manirathnam alias Manikandan, 27, after her husband abandoned the family several years ago. When Esakkiammal was sleeping in her house on Wednesday afternoon, Manirathnam smashed her head with a grinder stone and she died on the spot.

Minutes later, Manirathnam allegedly poured kerosene on his body and immolated himself. When a burning Manirathnam was screaming in pain, the neighbours rushed in and doused the flame.

On seeing the body of Esakkiammal, the neighbours alerted the Ooththumalai police who sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, and Manirathnam for treatment.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline ‘104’ or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.