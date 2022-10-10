Mental health helpline strengthened with more volunteers

The third batch of volunteers for the mental health helpline - ‘SPEAK2us’ were formally inducted on Monday at the M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation in Madurai on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

The helpline (93754 93754) was launched to aid people undergoing psycho-social distress in 2020 by the trust along with HCL Foundation and Madurai Corporation which was upgraded with a cloud telephony system last year.

G. Gurubharathy, principal of MS Chellamuthu Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation and a mentor, said that volunteers, who are from various backgrounds such as housewives, counsellors, students, teachers were formally inducted after intensive training.

Another mentor, Rajaram Subbian noted that there were 450 calls recorded in the past year, out of which 263 were distress calls, even from outside the State. “People find it easier to speak to people over phone than face to face, as there is still a stigma prevalent in seeking help in person. All we need sometime is someone with a compassionate ear and this is what we provide,” he said.

According to their data, calls from males were higher. Over 197 people were given further guidance and referrals to seek professional help, which is one of the main aims of the initiative to enable people to shed their inhibitions. “Such a number reiterates that there is need for a helpline of this sort not only in a tier II city but everywhere,” said Mr Subbian.

The helpline is operational between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week currently. “We want to function round the clock and train more volunteers,” said Prof. Gurubharathy.

“Being healthy includes tending to physical health combined with mental health,” said K. Srividhya, a trained-volunteer who added that the volunteers are trained to listen without any judgement and provide “psychological first aid,”.

A series of events have been planned by the Trust in observance of World Mental Health Day which includes creating awareness on mental health to retired professors, renewal of MoU between Sermathai Vasan College for Women to promote mental healthcare, recognising rescue volunteers at Dindigul district etc.

“One-day training on appreciative leadership for the heads of 24 Corporation schools will mark the official launch of ‘Happy Schooling 2022-23,’ an initiative supported by HCL Foundation will be held as part of the series,” said S. Selvamani, project director of ‘Happy Schooling,’ an initiative aimed at building the mental strength of children.