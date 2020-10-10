Mental health helpline launched

Madurai

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar launched a mental health helpline - ‘SPEAK2us’- organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation along with HCL Foundation and Madurai Corporation on the occasion of World Mental Health Day here on Saturday.

This helpline was launched as part of the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme, being implemented in 24 corporation schools in the city. Those who are undergoing a range of psycho-social distress can contact 93754 93754 for accessing assistance.

Nandhini Murali, director of SPEAK and a survivor of suicide loss, said the aim of the helpline was to provide a safe, supportive space to have informed conversations on mental health.

A total of 40 trained volunteers will be part of a team that provides emotional support to the callers and they will be supervised by mental health experts of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation.

C. Ramasubramaniam, founder, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, said while depression was prevalent even before the pandemic, the prevalence has increased after the pandemic.

Collector T.G. Vinay said mental health was neglected by most of the people.

Nidhi Pundhir, Director, CSR, HCL Foundation, said that the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme’s results were good.

The admissions at Corporation schools have increased, mainly because of the holistic development of students through the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan.

B. Subburaman, Associate Vice President and Centre Head, HCL Technologies, Madurai, said that following the success of the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme in Madurai district, there were similar requests from other districts too.