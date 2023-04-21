ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mental health as important as physical health’

April 21, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary International President R. Gordon McInally addressing a press meet in Madurai on Friday.

Stressing the need to destigmatise mental health, Rotary International President (2023-24) R. Gordon McInally said that mental health was as important as physical health. Rotary will be prioritising mental health and Rotary Clubs will be encouraged to take up activities in this regard, he said at a press meet held in Madurai on Friday.

Mr. McInally said that Rotary International will prioritise and encourage its clubs to take up activities to raise awareness and improve access to mental health issues and erase stigma associated with it.

The issues varied from region to region and it would be identified through the Rotary Clubs of the region and necessary steps would be initiated, he said.

He spoke about the various works taken up by Rotary International towards the eradication of Polio and the Disaster Response Fund to aid the earthquake relief projects in Turkey and Syria and the Ukraine crisis. He added that Rotary has taken up the renovation works in one of the blocks of the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. McInally presided over the leadership conclave. Over 1,500 Rotarians took part in the event. Rotarians A.S. Venkatesh, M. Muruganandam, Jerald, Ananda Jothi, Raja Govindasamy, karthik, Kumanan and Baskar were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US