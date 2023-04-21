‘Mental health as important as physical health’

April 21, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Stressing the need to destigmatise mental health, Rotary International President (2023-24) R. Gordon McInally said that mental health was as important as physical health. Rotary will be prioritising mental health and Rotary Clubs will be encouraged to take up activities in this regard, he said at a press meet held in Madurai on Friday.

Mr. McInally said that Rotary International will prioritise and encourage its clubs to take up activities to raise awareness and improve access to mental health issues and erase stigma associated with it.

The issues varied from region to region and it would be identified through the Rotary Clubs of the region and necessary steps would be initiated, he said.

He spoke about the various works taken up by Rotary International towards the eradication of Polio and the Disaster Response Fund to aid the earthquake relief projects in Turkey and Syria and the Ukraine crisis. He added that Rotary has taken up the renovation works in one of the blocks of the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai.

Earlier, Mr. McInally presided over the leadership conclave. Over 1,500 Rotarians took part in the event. Rotarians A.S. Venkatesh, M. Muruganandam, Jerald, Ananda Jothi, Raja Govindasamy, karthik, Kumanan and Baskar were present.