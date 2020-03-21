Madurai

Meme creator arrested

CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old youth from Surandai in Tirunelveli district for allegedly circulating a derogatory meme against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Police said Ajith Singh, 23 of Surandai in Thirunelveli district, was running a shop for selling mobile phones. Recently, he morphed the picture of Chief Minister with actor Vadivelu and circulated the derogatory post over social media.

Following a complaint from AIADMK functionary Dhanasekar, the police arrested Ajith under sections (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and other provisions of IPC.

