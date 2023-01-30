Members of Rural Development Officers’ Association stage protests in Virudhunagar district

January 30, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association on Monday staged demonstrations in front of all panchayat union offices and Collectorate pressing for a charter of demands including promotion for Block Development Officers as Assistant Director.

The protest was part of a State-wide agitation to draw the attention of the State Government to fill up over 65 vacant posts of Assistant Director. “The posts have been lying vacant for the past one year and the State Government had promised to fill them up by January 2023,” said its State secretary N. Pugalenthi.

Similarly, the issue of promoting Assistant Engineers in the Rural Development Department to Assistant Executive Engineer was also pending for long.

the Government had promised to formulate service rules for panchayat secretaries. The secretaries were earlier posted by the Panchayat Presidents. Though they had been designated under special time-scale now, their service rules had not been formulated which prevented the officials from taking any action against erring secretaries and even transferring them.

Another demand was to regularise the services of computer operators of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

District president L. Rajagopalan and district secretary MSP Paramasivan were among those who participated in the protests held at different places.