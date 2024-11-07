ADVERTISEMENT

Members of nomadic community lay siege to MLA office, Taluk office in Karaikudi

Published - November 07, 2024 10:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of nomadic community staging a protest in front of the MLA’s office in Karaikudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of nomadic community on Thursday laid siege to the office of Karaikudi MLA and the Taluk office in Karaikudi protesting against the inordinate delay in surveying and sub-division of house-sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters expressed anguish that they got free house-site pattas for 106 families seven months back. The families had been living in Vedan Nagar for the last two decades.

After several representations made to the State Government and to the district administration, they got pattas for house-sites in V. Soorakudi located on Karaikudi-Tiruchi highway in March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when the revenue officials went to Soorakudi to survey the land and to form a layout, the local villagers objected to giving pattas to the nomadic community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thus, the survey could not be taken up.

Since, then the beneficiaries have made demands multiple times to the district administration to survey their land.

As it has not evoked a positive result, the members of the community, including women, staged a protest in front of the MLA office and then outside the Taluk Office.

The officials pacified them with the promise of fulfilling their demand at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US