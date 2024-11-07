Members of nomadic community lay siege to MLA office, Taluk office in Karaikudi

Members of nomadic community on Thursday laid siege to the office of Karaikudi MLA and the Taluk office in Karaikudi protesting against the inordinate delay in surveying and sub-division of house-sites.

The protesters expressed anguish that they got free house-site pattas for 106 families seven months back. The families had been living in Vedan Nagar for the last two decades.

After several representations made to the State Government and to the district administration, they got pattas for house-sites in V. Soorakudi located on Karaikudi-Tiruchi highway in March 2024.

However, when the revenue officials went to Soorakudi to survey the land and to form a layout, the local villagers objected to giving pattas to the nomadic community.

Thus, the survey could not be taken up.

Since, then the beneficiaries have made demands multiple times to the district administration to survey their land.

As it has not evoked a positive result, the members of the community, including women, staged a protest in front of the MLA office and then outside the Taluk Office.

The officials pacified them with the promise of fulfilling their demand at the earliest.