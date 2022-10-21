Members of EPFO can seek clarification through online service

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 21, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may seek clarification, raise complaints and escalate issues through its online service. Complaints may be submitted through EPFiGMS and CPGRAMS portals. Grievances can be registered through https://epfigms.gov.in and https://pgportal.gov.in with supporting documents. An application (app) named AadhaarFaceRD has been launched to help pensioners update their life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan), said a press statement issued by the Regional PF Commissioner-II P. Subramani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app