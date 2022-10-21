Members of EPFO can seek clarification through online service

Members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may seek clarification, raise complaints and escalate issues through its online service. Complaints may be submitted through EPFiGMS and CPGRAMS portals. Grievances can be registered through https://epfigms.gov.in and https://pgportal.gov.in with supporting documents. An application (app) named AadhaarFaceRD has been launched to help pensioners update their life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan), said a press statement issued by the Regional PF Commissioner-II P. Subramani.