Members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may seek clarification, raise complaints and escalate issues through its online service. Complaints may be submitted through EPFiGMS and CPGRAMS portals. Grievances can be registered through https://epfigms.gov.in and https://pgportal.gov.in with supporting documents. An application (app) named AadhaarFaceRD has been launched to help pensioners update their life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan), said a press statement issued by the Regional PF Commissioner-II P. Subramani.
Members of EPFO can seek clarification through online service
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.