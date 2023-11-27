Melur villagers stage protest opposing district administration’s move to open quarry

November 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Madurai

A large number of villagers in Melur taluk staged a sit-in protest at Ottakovilpatti in Madurai district on Monday opposing the district administration’s announcement for operation of a granite quarry in their area.

The villagers said they protested several times at various places, both at their villages and at the Collectorate, but had not got any proper response from the administration.

“Previously, just to make us withdraw our protest, we were informed that the district administration’s decision would align with the people’s wish,” they added.

K. Selvaraj, a protester, said the authorities invited tenders for the operation of granite quarries in Melur area which would include Sekkipatti, Ottakovilpatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur. Following their protest, the move was postponed to December, and as the day of the tender was nearing people wanted to hear the district administration’s decision on this matter, he added.

Despite being well aware of the environmental repercussions of setting up a granite quarry in the area where people were mostly into agriculture, the district administration might not want to hold back its decision, he added.

The villagers carried placards explaining the ill-effects of granite quarries and the damage they would cause to their livelihood.

Mr. Selvaraj, said, “We have planned to continue the sit-in protest at the same place till we hear a good decision from the district administration.”

“If not for the people, then for whom is the government functioning?. The government listens to what we say whenever we stage protests, but refuses to act accordingly,” he added.

Earlier, the residents of Melur taluk submitted a petition to District Collector M.S. Sangeetha condemning the authorities for inviting tenders for granite quarries. At the farmers’ grievance meeting, the Collector had said she would consider their demand and act on it accordingly.

