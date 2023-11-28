ADVERTISEMENT

Melur villagers continue protest against quarry operation for the second day

November 28, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Ottakovilapatti in Melur taluk in Madurai district continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the government’s move to permit operation of a stone quarry in their village.

Around 100 villagers continued the protest on Tuesday even as officials did not give them a satisfactory reply.

“We are planning to intensify the protest in the coming days if the government does not drop the plan to start the quarry operation,” said K. Selvaraj, one of the protesters.

“As some civil society organisations extended their support to the protest, we have gained the attention of the public, which would be helpful in succeeding in our protest,“ he added.

