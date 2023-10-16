ADVERTISEMENT

Melur villagers condemn tender to establish new granite quarries

October 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers from Melur taluk opposing the order by the District Administration for new quarries. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Around 100 residents from the villages of Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur in Melur taluk gathered outside the Madurai District Collector’s office on Monday to condemn the District Administration for inviting tenders to set up new granite quarries in the block.

“At a time when functional quarries were closed down following public protest, the opening of new quarries in the block would do grave injustice to the public,” A. Dhavamani, a resident of Sekkipatti, said, adding, “New quarries would destroy the natural resources; it would be a threat to the livelihood of the villagers.”

The petitioning villagers said they were kept in the dark about the granite quarries, adding that they came to know about the tenders being invited only through news reports. “Since many of the agricultural lands are located near the sites earmarked for the quarries, it would lead to depletion of groundwater and other natural resources,” Mr. Dhavamani added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US