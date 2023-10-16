Melur villagers condemn tender to establish new granite quarries

October 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Madurai

Around 100 residents from the villages of Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur in Melur taluk gathered outside the Madurai District Collector’s office on Monday to condemn the District Administration for inviting tenders to set up new granite quarries in the block.

“At a time when functional quarries were closed down following public protest, the opening of new quarries in the block would do grave injustice to the public,” A. Dhavamani, a resident of Sekkipatti, said, adding, “New quarries would destroy the natural resources; it would be a threat to the livelihood of the villagers.”

The petitioning villagers said they were kept in the dark about the granite quarries, adding that they came to know about the tenders being invited only through news reports. “Since many of the agricultural lands are located near the sites earmarked for the quarries, it would lead to depletion of groundwater and other natural resources,” Mr. Dhavamani added.