HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Melur villagers condemn tender to establish new granite quarries

October 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers from Melur taluk opposing the order by the District Administration for new quarries.

Villagers from Melur taluk opposing the order by the District Administration for new quarries. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Around 100 residents from the villages of Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur in Melur taluk gathered outside the Madurai District Collector’s office on Monday to condemn the District Administration for inviting tenders to set up new granite quarries in the block.

“At a time when functional quarries were closed down following public protest, the opening of new quarries in the block would do grave injustice to the public,” A. Dhavamani, a resident of Sekkipatti, said, adding, “New quarries would destroy the natural resources; it would be a threat to the livelihood of the villagers.”

The petitioning villagers said they were kept in the dark about the granite quarries, adding that they came to know about the tenders being invited only through news reports. “Since many of the agricultural lands are located near the sites earmarked for the quarries, it would lead to depletion of groundwater and other natural resources,” Mr. Dhavamani added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.