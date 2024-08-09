Melur-Tirumangalam single crop farmers demand early release of water from Vaigai dam

Vaigai-Tirumangalam Main Canal Water Users Farmer Association has appealed to the State government to release water early from Vaigai dam for irrigation of single crop farmlands in Melur and Tirumangalam.

The petition said that last year, though water in the dam was up to the required level, it was not opened for single crop areas till October, which caused damage to about 19,500 acres farmland in Tirumangalam and 83,000 acres farmland in Melur.

Due to the delay, farmers who had spent about ₹40,000 for an acre with a confidence that they would get water, lost their crops.

“If the water was released on time, farmers would have planted saplings on time, but the delay caused the farmers to hold back planting, which resulted in their farm getting affected during the unseasonal rains,” said M. P. Raman, president of association.

As the combined Periyar Credit had crossed 6,000 mcft, which was the minimum requirement for water release for the single crop area, the farmers have sought an early release to prevent unprecedented natural occurrences, he added.

As more than several thousands of acres of farmlands located in Chellampatti panchayat union, Usilampatti, Sedapatti union, Tirumangalam, Melur, Kottampatti and Vadipatti were severely affected, it was demanded that the water be opened early to prevent huge loss to the farmers.

