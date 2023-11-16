Melur Road in Madurai to be widened with two new service lanes

November 16, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Madurai

The Highways Department has taken up widening of Melur Road between K.K. Nagar and Uthangudi junction along with formation of two new service lanes and junction improvement works to ensure free flow of traffic.

Officials have cleared the road margins of encroachments, which were rampant near the Flower Market, causing obstruction to vehiclular movement. ”“We have removed encroachments and widening of the road will further prevent encroachments of the carriageway,” a highways official said.

The roads, which are four-laned, will now have a minimum 11-metre carriageway and service lane in parts of Melur highway. One stretch of service lane will be for 1.1 km between SIDCO and Uthangudi junctions. The other service road will be for 300 metres between Flower Market and Lake Road junction near the Central Vegetable Market.

The junction improvement works will help removal of the traffic signal at Surveyor Colony Road junction. “We are planning to provide a separate entry for omni buses into the omni bus stand from Melur Road close to 120 Feet Road junction,” the official said.

Besides, the old median on the stretch between Flower Market and Lake Road junction has been demolished. The officials have laid a kerb in the middle where saplings will be planted with the aim to reduce air pollution. “Stainless steel fencing will be put up in the median to prevent people from crossing through the plants,” he added.

Similarly, a median has been erected in front of the High Court here.

Meanwhile, flower vendors complain about the pitch dark road during the nights as power connection for the streetlights on the stretch has snapped. Road accidents have increased ever since the streetlights went defunct. Stray animals that come out of the vegetable market roam on the road or sleep on the road near the flower market. Bike riders fail to notice the cattle and meet with accidents, said S. Suresh, 40, a flower vendor.

He wants restoration of power to the street lights at the earliest.