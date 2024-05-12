Melur police quarters in bad shape requiring immediate renovation

The police quarters at Melur is in a dilapidated condition and the entire complex is uninhabitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarters, which has around 35 individual houses, was built in the 1980s, say police. However, at present, only nine houses are occupied.

The police quarters near Melur Police Station is an area dotted with abandoned buildings. Residents say the other houses had to be vacated by the families due to poor structure and presence of insects and snakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the residents, who vacated recently says the vehicles seized by the police are dumped near the houses and insects and snakes have started breeding there. “Fearing the deadly creatures, which creeped into our houses frequently, we had to vacate our houses and shift to newer locations.”

While the rent for the houses is around ₹3,500 per month, which is deducted from the police personnel’s salary, it shot up to ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 after relocating to private houses. “We work as constables with a meagre salary and we are not able to afford the high rent,” he further says..

Though the police and residents have represented their demand for renovation to the higher authorities, their plea has not been considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though the building we live is in bad shape, we cannot say it is danger of collapsing. But, for the time being, if a compound wall is built and the area is cleared, it will be liveable,” says a police officer.

Due to non-availability of housing quarters for sub-inspectors and inspectors, they too have to live outside in private houses. “The Inspector’s quarters, which was in a bad condition, was turned into an office,” says an official.

The quarters meant for police officers from Melur and Melavalvu areas, if renovated, can provide accommodation at a cheaper rent.

A senior police official says a request has been sent to the State government to renovate the buildings. “We are yet to receive approval.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.