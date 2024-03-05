ADVERTISEMENT

Melur govt. college teachers protest against Principal

March 05, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association staged a protest at the Government Arts College at Melur in Madurai district on Tuesday condemning the indifferent attitude of the Principal to various demands raised by the students for several years.

The protesters alleged that some of the essential facilities like toilets for both men and women were not enough and even the one that was being used was poorly maintained. 

They alleged that after Principal S. Manimegala Devi took charge as the Principal in 2019, she changed the classes from two shift (morning and evening) to single shift. This badly affected the students who worked part-time jobs to help their parents, the protesters added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Principal was acting indifferent to grievances of the students. Despite students raising their need for a library, the Principal did not take any action to reopen it,” added R. Christal Jeeva, zonal secretary, TNGCTA.  

None of the postgraduate students who completed their course in 2023 did not receive their marksheets or degree certificates. This would affect the students who prefer to go abroad or continue higher education, the protesters said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US