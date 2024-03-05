GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Melur govt. college teachers protest against Principal

March 05, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association staged a protest at the Government Arts College at Melur in Madurai district on Tuesday condemning the indifferent attitude of the Principal to various demands raised by the students for several years.

The protesters alleged that some of the essential facilities like toilets for both men and women were not enough and even the one that was being used was poorly maintained. 

They alleged that after Principal S. Manimegala Devi took charge as the Principal in 2019, she changed the classes from two shift (morning and evening) to single shift. This badly affected the students who worked part-time jobs to help their parents, the protesters added.

“The Principal was acting indifferent to grievances of the students. Despite students raising their need for a library, the Principal did not take any action to reopen it,” added R. Christal Jeeva, zonal secretary, TNGCTA.  

None of the postgraduate students who completed their course in 2023 did not receive their marksheets or degree certificates. This would affect the students who prefer to go abroad or continue higher education, the protesters said.

