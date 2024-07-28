Mellifluous vocal concert by Ramakrishna Murthy

Ramakrishna Murthy presented a mellifluous vocal concert on the second day of the 55th annual series of Ragapriya (Chamber Music Club) with the able support of Trivandrum Sampath on the violin and Kishore Ramesh on the mridangam on Saturday at Fortune Pandiyan Hotel.

He commenced with a salutation to Lord Ganesh (who is the embodiment of kindness (“Karuna Sadana”), “gajavadanaa” in shree ranjani by Papanasam Sivan. This was followed by “samayamidhe nanu brova” in raagam kedaaram by Patnam Subramanya Aiyyar on Lord Venkateswara, whose delay to protect him he could not bear.

With a steady sense of rhythm the vibe was set with a brief Alapana for “kancadalaayadaakshee” in raga kamalaa manohari (the original name is manohari) by Muthuswamy Dikshidar. The beauty of the raga and the pace of the lyrics just took the audience breath away.

Gopalakrishna Bharathi’s “vazhi maraittirukkude malai pole” in his Nandanar Charithram ( in which Nandanar says view is blocked by a mountain-like bull which is lying down) in Nattaikurinji was sung melodiously and the speed at which it was sung came in with a round of applause.

Next, Ramakrishna murthy went on to sing the rarely sung “enna vidam pizhaippom”(how will we survive) by Neelakanta Sivan in salagabhairavi, was a nice selection considering today’s life.

The vocalist showcased the lyrical beauty and social acumen of Neelakanta Sivan through the raga exposition touching the main features of the raga.

The main raga todi for Thyagaraja’s “kaddanuvariki kaddu kaddani morala” was rendered in its aesthetic charm, versatility and profound expressiveness.

Thyagaraja states that those who believe in existence of Lord will surely find Him – and he describes method of achieving it, which was aptly used in the niraval “ “paddu tappaka bhajiyincu “ (who chant Your names (bhajiyincu).

Solo Tani in mridangam by Kishore Ramesh enhanced the concert’s beauty .

The violinist played beautifully with pleasing and graceful swara prastharam, leading to an absolutely amazing percussion duet with the mridangist.

The final pieces were “kannane en kanavan” in kalyani, by Suddhananda Bharati, the evergreen “eppo varuvaro” in raag johnpuri, by Gopalakrishna Bharathi, Thayumanavar’s Tejomayanandam “ Kanduga mathakariyai vasama Nadathalam”, “sinnam sirukkiliye kannamma” in ragamalika by Subramaniya Bharathiar. He concluded with a thillana and Thirupugazh on Thiruvanaika.

S Padmanabhan

