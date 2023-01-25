ADVERTISEMENT

HC reserves orders on Melavalavu massacre case

January 25, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed in 2019 that had challenged the release of the 13 life convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan reserved orders on the petitions challenging the release of the 13 convicts. Advocate P. Rathinam, family members of the victims and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi had filed the petitions in 2019.

The 13 convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case belonging to an intermediate caste were released in 2019 in connection with MGR centenary celebrations. They were convicted of hacking to death six members of the Scheduled Caste in 1997, including the Melavalavu panchayat president Murugesan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US