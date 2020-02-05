Madurai

Melavalavu case adjourned

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the Melavalavu case, pertaining to release of 13 life convicts, on February 18.

The Bench will hear the case after Justice S.S. Sundar recused himself from hearing the matter. Earlier, when the case was listed before a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and A.D. Jagadish Chandira, Justice S.S. Sundar informed the parties that the petitioner, P. Rathinam, had raised concern over one of the judges hearing the case and, therefore, the matter be listed before another Bench.

Mr. Rathinam filed the petition challenging the release of the 13, who were convicted for hacking to death six members of the SC community in 1997. A similar plea was filed by S. Balachandra Bose of VCK challenging the release.

