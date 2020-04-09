16 more from Melapalayam test positive

Even as the Melapalayam area here, which has got 16 COVID-19 positive patients, all undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, is yet to recover from the shock, the dingy area has got 16 more positive patients, all ‘primary contacts,’ sources in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital here say.

After 16 persons from Melapalayam tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on their return from the religious conclave in Delhi, the district administration decided to create isolation wards in a higher secondary school at Melapalayam to accommodate their family members, ‘primary contacts,’ there. Though the school administration handed over the school for creating the makeshift medical facility, the family members refused to come to the school so that officials held repeated talks with their representatives.

The persuasion continued even after the administration of a women’s college in Melapalayam gave consent for creation of isolation wards in the college. The family members said that they were “so healthy” so that there was no need for them to move to the isolation wards in the college.

“We were very much frustrated over the attitude of these people who refuse to cooperate with us for their well being,” said a senior revenue official who had held talks with them.

Against this backdrop, 16 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. “Though all of them are asymptomatic, they have tested positive for the virus. It shows that community transmission, the third stage of the viral spread, has started in the district. In other words, the infected ‘primary contacts,’ who refused to be in isolation, might have transmitted the virus further while coming out of their house. Once rapid test kits are received and all these suspected contacts are tested, more positive cases could be detected. So, really tough days are ahead,” said a senior doctor from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Officials here have decided to test all ‘secondary and risky cases’ to unearth all possible positive cases still moving around to check community transmission, if any.

The confirmation of 16 new positive cases, all ‘primary contacts’ of the 16 COVID-19 positive patients from Melapalayam, has rocked the locals as the news spread but no formal announcement was made in this connection on Thursday.

On getting information that some persons from Melapalayam had tested positive for COVID-19, local VIPs of this Muslim-dominant area organised a meeting on Thursday to discuss the adverse situation enveloping their densely populated area. “This is really a grim situation for Melapalayam. We’ve no option but to cooperate with the official machinery,” said one of the persons who had attended the meeting.