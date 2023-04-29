ADVERTISEMENT

Mega wedding expo begins in Madurai

April 29, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth edition of a two-day ‘Wedding Vibes,’ The Mega Wedding Expo’ commenced at Courtyard by Marriott here on Saturday.

The exhibition, organised by Mark1 Decors and Events, a Coimbatore-based event management company, houses over 45 stalls offering solutions for wedding planning and services.

Bridal wear, including Kancheepuram silk saris, boutique lehengas in attractive colours to traditional muhurtham gold jewellery sets and silverware sets given as ‘seer,’ are available at the expo, which is a one-stop solution for those planning for a wedding.

One can find several creative options for wedding invitation cards and customisable thamboolam bags, apart from match-making services, photography and videography services, wedding venue decoration services.

Managing Director of Mark1 S. Sudarshan said that this is one of a kind expo where there are brands from all over the State offering services and products that can make a perfect wedding. “This is a chance for one to browse through the new arrivals and unique products available in all ranges at the market,” he added.

The expo is open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. and the entry is free. For more details, people can contact 73580 18285 or 88706 43338.

