Mega vaccination held

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 04, 2022 22:23 IST

Madurai; Tamil Nadu; 04/09/2022. COVID-19 vaccination 35th mega camp held across Madurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The 35th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp was held at 2,925 centres across Madurai district on Sunday.

A total of 56,689 beneficiaries received vaccination against COVID-19 during the special camp, stated official sources.

Further, 12,184 persons got their first dose, 21,879 received their second dose while booster shots were administered to 22,626 persons in the district.

“People must come forward to take their vaccination, especially people from the rural pockets who must break free of the misconceptions on vaccination. We are aiming to score beyond 95% from the current 87% of vaccination in the district through the upcoming weekly mega vaccination camps scheduled this month,” said A. Palanichamy, Deputy Director of Health Services (in-charge).

