Mega vaccination camps on Sunday

Mega COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at 3,415 centres across Madurai district between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

The camps would be held at government hospitals, primary health centres, anganwadi centres and other places. A meeting was held recently with all the department officials concerned in order to work together to create awareness among the people who had not been vaccinated.

The Collector urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing hands and regularly using sanitisers.