Madurai

Mega vaccination camp 

A total of 76,335 doses were administered at the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held in 3,415 centres in Madurai district on Sunday. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected the special vaccination camp at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani.


Printable version | Jun 13, 2022

