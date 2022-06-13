Mega vaccination camp
A total of 76,335 doses were administered at the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held in 3,415 centres in Madurai district on Sunday. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected the special vaccination camp at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani.
