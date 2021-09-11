Mega vaccination camp targets two lakh people in Madurai

Madurai

11 September 2021 23:04 IST

With a target to vaccinate about two lakh people on a single day, a mega vaccination camp, a Statewide initiative, will be conducted across 1,500 centres in the district on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collector S Aneesh Shekar has appealed to all people aged 18 years and above to make use of this opportunity and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. They must bring their Aadhaar card to the camp. The massive drive will take place at 900 centres in rural areas and 600 centres within Madurai Corporation limits, at polling booths and urban and rural primary health centres, among other places.

A team of three - a trained medical professional to vaccinate, a data entry operator to register the details, and a mobiliser to help people move in and out of the centres - will be deployed at all centres.

Every four centres will have a monitoring team that includes a doctor to oversee the procedure. Around 80 vehicles have been kept ready for distribution of vaccines. “So far, around 10.4 lakh people in the district have received the first dose, and 2.9 lakh people the second dose. On Sunday, we have targeted two lakh more,” he added.