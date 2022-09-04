Mega vaccination camp held
The 35th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp was held at 2,802 centres across Dindigul district on Sunday.
A total of 42,384 beneficiaries received vaccination against COVID-19 during the special camp, stated official sources.
Further, 166 persons got their first dose, 8,768 received their second dose while booster shots were administered to 33,450 persons in the district.
