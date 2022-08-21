Madurai

Mega vaccination camp held

The 34th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp was held at 2,925 centres across Dindigul district on Sunday.

A total of 45,057 beneficiaries received vaccination against COVID-19 during the special camp, stated official sources.

Further, 429 persons got their first dose, 13,260 received their second dose while booster shots were administered to 31,368 persons in the district.


