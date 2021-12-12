Mega textile park likely to come up in Virudhunagar: Minister

‘Tamil Nadu has attracted 60,000 crore industrial investment in the last six months’

The Tamil Nadu Government was taking all efforts to bring a mega textile park sponsored by the Union Government to Virudhunagar district, said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu.

Speaking at the special loan campaign organised by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) here on Sunday, Mr. Thennarasu said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has already announced setting up of an apparel park at the SIPCOT industrial estate in Pattampudur in the district.

“The Centre has announced setting up seven textile parks in the country. Given that textile industry is the core strength of Tamil Nadu, we have proposed to set up the textile parks at Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Dharmapuri districts,” he said.

He added that Sivakasi, which is known for fireworks, textile and printing industry, has a huge opportunity to set up defence manufacturing units as Tamil Nadu has been announced as a defence manufacturing corridor.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has attracted 60,000 crore industrial investment in the last six months, Mr. Thennarasu said that the efforts of the Chief Minister was to make Tamil Nadu numero uno in industrial sector and generate more employment opportunities.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran said that Tamil Nadu was providing an entrepreneur-friendly environment to set up more industrial units with lot of subsidy and financial assistance.

The Chief Minister, who introduced a separate budget for agriculture sector, has a long-term vision on developing the industrial sector with an transparent administration.

The Ministers distributed order sanctioning loan to the tune of ₹680.70 lakh to eight industrial units, cheque for loans to the tune of ₹109.98 lakh to five unites and also got applications seeking loans to the tune of ₹1,026.30 lakh from 12 units.

The Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman and Managing Director of TIIC, Hans Raj Verma, said that they would make the industrial units in the State compete at the global level and TIIC will do all hand-holding for the same.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that Tamil Nadu was thinking at least 10 years ahead of all other States. Two years after Independence, Tamil Nadu had formed TIIC with a vision of industrial development, he pointed out.

MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan and A.R.R. Raghuraman, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, General Manager, TIIC, Kirubakaran, secretary of Virudhunagar District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, Durairaj, Chairman of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Southern India Region, K. Chalapathi, and various industrialists took part.