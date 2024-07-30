Mega rural medical camp held in Thoothukudi district

A mega medical camp was organised at Umarikkaadu near Eral in the district on Tuesday by the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical camp was organised by the Department of Community Medicine of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with the objective of identifying the patients, especially the elderly patients, suffering from ophthalmic, orthopaedic and heart-related ailments.

After Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, Sugumaran formally inaugurated the camp, the doctors from general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopaedic surgery, dermatology, cardiology and dentistry departments of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital screened the patients. Blood tests were also conducted on the spot and samples collected for further testing in the TKMCH Lab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar, Deputy Principal, Kalaivaani, Medical Superintendent, Padmanabhan, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, and Head, Department of Community Medicine, TKMCH, Rajasekar, were present in the medical camp.

“Some of the patients screened during this camp were not aware of their health issues even though they had specific symptoms. Hence, they have been advised to come to TKMCH for further treatment. So this medical camp has become an eye-opener for these patients,” said Dr. Silas Jayamani.

After a massive cleaning operation conducted in the village with the help of sanitary workers, 15 tree saplings were planted at various places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.