Mega private sector job mela in Virudhunagar on March 31

Virudhunagar district administration is organising a mega private sector job mela here on March 31.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, said the mela, to be held at V.V. Vanniaperumal Girls College, would see 100 leading private companies screen candidates to fill about 5,000 vacancies.

Candidates who had studied 8 th class to graduates, those with certificates from industrial training institutes, diploma-holders, can participate in the mela. Candidates should bring employment exchange identity card, copies of their educational qualification and 10 copies of their resume, photographs and copies of their Aadar cards. The mela would be held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Special vacancies for destitute women, differently-aled, Sri Lankan Tamils are also available. Job aspirants should register themselves with the website www.vnrjobfair.com

The statement also clarified that those who get selected for jobs in private sector will not lose their seniority in the Employment Office for Government jobs. Further details can be obtained from 04562-293613.